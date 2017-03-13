Iditarod winner is oldest, fastest in dog sled race history
Mitch Seavey won the 2017 Iditarod dog sled race on Tuesday, beating his son and crossing the finish line in Nome in record time as he also set the mark as the oldest musher to claim the championship. Seavey, 57, broke the previous record time for the nearly 1,000-mile race across the Alaskan wilderness by nearly eight hours, the Alaska Dispatch News reported on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC