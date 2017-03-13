Iditarod winner is oldest, fastest in...

Iditarod winner is oldest, fastest in dog sled race history

Mitch Seavey won the 2017 Iditarod dog sled race on Tuesday, beating his son and crossing the finish line in Nome in record time as he also set the mark as the oldest musher to claim the championship. Seavey, 57, broke the previous record time for the nearly 1,000-mile race across the Alaskan wilderness by nearly eight hours, the Alaska Dispatch News reported on its website.

