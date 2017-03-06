Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska

This March 3, 2003, shows Gerald Riley of Nenana, Alaska, driving his team down the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday March 3, 2003, past the Discovery paddle wheel boat. While the ceremonial start of the 2017 race will be held in Anchorage, Alaska, as normal on March 4, 2017, low snow conditions in the Alaska Range have forced the start of the race to Fairbanks for the third time.The 2003 and 2015 competitive starts also were held in Fairbanks.

