Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska
The world's most famous sled dog race started Monday with 72 mushers setting off from a city in the heart of Alaska and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness. The grandson of a co-founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was the first competitor on the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC