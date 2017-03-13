Home Builders partners with AFD to protect Alaskans by offering free carbon monoxide detectors
Starting today, hundreds of Anchorage families can pick up a free carbon monoxide detector through a donation by the Anchorage Home Builders Association. The Home Builders Care Endowment donated 500 carbon monoxide detectors to the Anchorage Fire Department which will be offered free to the public.
