Home Builders partners with AFD to protect Alaskans by offering free carbon monoxide detectors

Starting today, hundreds of Anchorage families can pick up a free carbon monoxide detector through a donation by the Anchorage Home Builders Association. The Home Builders Care Endowment donated 500 carbon monoxide detectors to the Anchorage Fire Department which will be offered free to the public.

