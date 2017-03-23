Governor: 45K Alaskans could lose health coverage under bill

Gov. Bill Walker said Thursday that as many as 45,000 Alaskans stand to lose health care coverage under a Republican bill proposed in the U.S. House. Walker said that figure includes the more than 30,000 lower-income Alaskans covered by the expanded Medicaid program and roughly two-thirds of the Alaskans with individual plans on the federally facilitated insurance marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.