From left and right, Young finds fault with ACA replacement bill
Small groups in favor of Affordable Care Act protested and marched outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning. Republicans in the House have postponed the vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as they try to overcome opposition from members of their own party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb '17
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC