Forthcoming economic strategy takes a...

Forthcoming economic strategy takes a look at plan for Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The strategy is not the first - individual regional economic development organizations around the state have developed local ones, including a Kenai Peninsula Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy released in 2016. However the scope this time around broadens to the entire state and will include quantifiable benchmarks, said Ethan Tyler, development manager with the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC