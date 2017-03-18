Forthcoming economic strategy takes a look at plan for Alaska
The strategy is not the first - individual regional economic development organizations around the state have developed local ones, including a Kenai Peninsula Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy released in 2016. However the scope this time around broadens to the entire state and will include quantifiable benchmarks, said Ethan Tyler, development manager with the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC