Flow reduced in leaking underwater Alaska gas pipeline

17 hrs ago

Natural gas spewing into Alaska's Cook Inlet from a ruptured underwater pipeline has been reduced by about half after owners lowered pressure in the line. The pipeline carries gas from onshore to four production platforms owned by Hilcorp Alaska LLC. The platforms burn natural gas for power.

