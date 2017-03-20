Fish Factor: The 2017 Pink Salmon For...

Fish Factor: The 2017 Pink Salmon Forecast, Hatchery Hit, and New Tax Role Proposed for Skippers

Read more: Seward City News

Alaska pink salmon fishermen could haul in a harvest that nearly doubles last year's catch, due to a projected uptick in the number of pinks. An Alaska Department of Fish and Game report on 2017 salmon run forecasts and harvest projections pegs the total catch at 204 million fish.

