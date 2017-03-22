Oil and gas company Hilcorp on Tuesday was hit with another fine for violating Alaska regulations during a North Slope operation, a penalty unrelated to its natural gas leak in Cook Inlet and a newly reported oil spill in Louisiana. The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said it is imposing an $80,000 civil penalty against Hilcorp Alaska after the company altered a well cleanout procedure without approval at the Milne Point oil field.

