Father, son take the lead in Iditarod race across Alaska
Two-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey takes off two positions ahead of his son, reigning champion Dallas Seavey, at the start of the 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday, March 6, 2017. less Two-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey takes off two positions ahead of his son, reigning champion Dallas Seavey, at the start of the 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday, March 6, ... more In this image taken Tuesday, March 7, 2017, and provided by the Iditarod Trail Committee, the sun sets as veteran musher Nicolas Petit makes his way into Tanana, Alaska, the third checkpoint of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
