Eagle River's Daugherty finishes 2017 Iditarod in 44th place

Daugherty, a 41-year-old oncologist from Eagle River, finished the 988-mile race from Fairbanks to Nome in 44th place at 6:29 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. He had 11 dogs in harness and completed the race in 10 days, 18 hours, 29 minutes and 10 seconds - more than a full day faster than his 63rd place finish as a rookie in 2016.

