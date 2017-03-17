Eagle River's Daugherty finishes 2017 Iditarod in 44th place
Daugherty, a 41-year-old oncologist from Eagle River, finished the 988-mile race from Fairbanks to Nome in 44th place at 6:29 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. He had 11 dogs in harness and completed the race in 10 days, 18 hours, 29 minutes and 10 seconds - more than a full day faster than his 63rd place finish as a rookie in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC