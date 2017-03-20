Don Young, Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan - Alaska's delegation
The three members of Alaska's all-Republican congressional delegation are looking for big changes before voting "yea" on the House-proposed Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace bill. There will be changes introduced this week, when the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act goes to the House Rules Committee Wednesday.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
