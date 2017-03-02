Critically Acclaimed Docu-Series the Last Alaskans Returns for Season 3, 3/22

Returning for a third season with more grit and heart than ever before, THE LAST ALASKANS continues to raise the bar for Alaskan life depicted on television. Showcasing authentic, intimate stories and cinematic visuals of different families struggling to survive in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, THE LAST ALASKANS returns to the untouched wilderness when it premieres Wednesday, March 22, at 9 PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

