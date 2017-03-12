Could North Korea actually land a missile in Alaska?
Recent missile tests by North Korea raise the urgency of what some Alaskans may wonder: Could the world's most unpredictable rogue leader land a missile in Alaska? Would he? Maybe yes, surely possible in the near future, experts answered. But it's highly unlikely that Anchorage would be the despot's preferred target.
