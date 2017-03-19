Collection from Alaskan Joan Kane a satisfying journey for lyric poetry fans
Poet Joan Kane, an Inupiaq with family from King Island and Mary's Igloo, lives in Anchorage. Joan Naviyuk Kane's fourth poetry collection, "Milk Black Carbon," is just out in the distinguished series issued by the University of Pittsburgh Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC