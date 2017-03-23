Cirque Mechanics to perform in early April at Atwood Concert Hall

The Anchorage Concert Association invites Alaskans to marvel at daredevil antics, circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning-around with Cirque Mechanics Pedal Punk, coming to Anchorage April 7th - 8th. Cirque Mechanics has established itself as a premier American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspirational storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging.

