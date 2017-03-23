Cirque Mechanics to perform in early ...

Cirque Mechanics to perform in early April at Atwood Concert Hall

The Anchorage Concert Association invites Alaskans to marvel at daredevil antics, circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning-around with Cirque Mechanics Pedal Punk, coming to Anchorage April 7th - 8th. Cirque Mechanics has established itself as a premier American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspirational storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging.

