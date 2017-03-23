Bidding open now for DNR's annual lan...

Bidding open now for DNR's annual land auction for Alaskans

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting Alaskans interested in owning a piece of the Last Frontier to participate in the 2017 Annual State Land Auction. This year's land offering includes road-accessible and remote parcels ranging from the Southeast Alaska coastline to Interior river corridors.

