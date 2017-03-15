Baker and fiancee Keith finish side by side; all 16 of Royer's dogs reach Nome
The winners were gone, but mushers and sled dogs continued to cross the Iditarod finish line on snowy Front Street all day Wednesday, as subzero temperatures rose to zero by midday. A siren blared as each team neared the finish.
