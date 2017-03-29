Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3 billion a year

Alaska Mental Health Trust Legislative Liaison Jeff Jessee and McDowell Group Vice President of Anchorage Operations Donna Logan address the Senate Health and Social Services Committee on March 29 about the economic costs of alcohol abuse in Alaska. The total costs from alcohol and drug abuse and dependence in Alaska are more than $3 billion per year, according to a new Alaska Mental Health Trust report completed by the McDowell Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.