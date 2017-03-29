Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3...

Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3 billion a year

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: APRN

Alaska Mental Health Trust Legislative Liaison Jeff Jessee and McDowell Group Vice President of Anchorage Operations Donna Logan address the Senate Health and Social Services Committee on March 29 about the economic costs of alcohol abuse in Alaska. The total costs from alcohol and drug abuse and dependence in Alaska are more than $3 billion per year, according to a new Alaska Mental Health Trust report completed by the McDowell Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC