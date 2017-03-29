Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3 billion a year
Alaska Mental Health Trust Legislative Liaison Jeff Jessee and McDowell Group Vice President of Anchorage Operations Donna Logan address the Senate Health and Social Services Committee on March 29 about the economic costs of alcohol abuse in Alaska. The total costs from alcohol and drug abuse and dependence in Alaska are more than $3 billion per year, according to a new Alaska Mental Health Trust report completed by the McDowell Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC