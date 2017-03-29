Alaska's income tax fight heats up, with attack ad targeting pro-tax lawmakers

A revised version of the Alaska House's income tax proposal is drawing new attacks from Republicans and the state's business community, with the state chamber of commerce launching an ad campaign against the legislation. Leaders of the House majority coalition who drafted the tax bill say it would fill a deficit that would still be more than $500 million even after adopting a state Senate proposal to restructure the Permanent Fund and slice dividends in half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.