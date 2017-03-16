Alaskaa s chief medical officer on op...

Alaskaa s chief medical officer on opioid battle

Read more: APRN

The state senate today passed a bill that leaves in place an order to provide Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug to Alaskan organizations and individuals for another four years. Governor Bill Walker had issued a 30 day emergency disaster declaration in February to make Naloxone widely available.

