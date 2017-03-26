Alaska warms to solar power as prices...

Alaska warms to solar power as prices fall and benefits grow

21 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Arctic Solar Ventures installed these solar panels on the roof of an office building at 880 H Street downtown. Solar power use in Alaska has grown quickly amid falling prices for photovoltaic panels and reduced doubts by Alaskans about solar energy in the land of sun-starved winters.

