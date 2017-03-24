Alaska unemployment second-highest in nation amid statewide recession
Alaska's unemployment rate in February was the second-highest in the nation as the state is wracked by a deepening recession. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics listed Alaska's February unemployment rate at 6.4 percent , ahead of only New Mexico's 6.8 percent among U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
