Alaska unemployment second-highest in nation amid statewide recession

Alaska's unemployment rate in February was the second-highest in the nation as the state is wracked by a deepening recession. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics listed Alaska's February unemployment rate at 6.4 percent , ahead of only New Mexico's 6.8 percent among U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

