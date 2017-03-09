Alaska senators say no to White House's proposed Coast Guard cuts
Alaska's Republican senators won't support proposed major budget cuts for the U.S. Coast Guard, they told the White House Office of Management and Budget in a letter following reports of major cuts in President Donald Trump's draft budget. Several national outlets have reported on a draft White House budget request to Congress that includes $1.3 billion cut from the Coast Guard's $9.1 billion budget.
