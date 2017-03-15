Alaska Senate again passes bill to sp...

Alaska Senate again passes bill to spend Permanent Fund earnings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska's Republican-led Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to use some of the Permanent Fund's investment earnings to fill most of the state's massive deficit, one of the first big moves in its end-of-session chess match with the House, where leaders have different ideas about solving the deficit. Senate Bill 26 , which would set dividends at $1,000 for the next three years, is similar to the measure that the Senate passed last year in a 14-5 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC