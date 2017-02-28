Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 28...

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

19 hrs ago

President Trump reportedly wants the EPA budget cut 25 percent. There's no word yet on where exactly the budget ax will fall, but Alaska has a lot at stake: The state received $78 million last year from the EPA in grants and contracts.

