Alaska is one of the last states without Uber or Lyft. New legislation might change that.
Senate Bill 14 and House Bill 132 would exempt people who drive for "transportation network companies" from being covered under the state's workers' compensation policy. If the bills pass as proposed, only the state will be able to regulate such companies, and municipalities generally won't be able to create or enforce any ordinances regulating them.
