Alaska Gov. Walker unveils bill to combat opioid abuse

17 hrs ago

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker on Monday released a new bill that would put into law some of his pledges to combat the state's epidemic of opioid abuse, with new education requirements for medical workers, limits on prescriptions and more aggressive monitoring. Walker announced a new initiative on the addictive painkillers at his State of the State speech in January, and he followed it with a formal disaster declaration in February, along with an administrative order asking state agencies to apply for federal grants for prevention and treatment.

