Agency fines Hilcorp Alaska $200,000 for incident it says nearly killed three workers

An Alaska state agency on Friday levied a $200,000 fine against Hilcorp Alaska over a 2015 industrial accident at the Milne Point oil field in which, it said, only good fortune saved three North Slope workers from suffocation. "The extent and seriousness of the consequences of the violations cannot be overstated," the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said in its decision .

