ACA replacement bill has skimpier tax credits for Alaskans
Republicans in the U.S. House on Monday released their plan to replace former President Obama's signature health care law. The new plan would phase out the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
