4 face charges tied to ATM thefts in Anchorage

The first of two cases filed Tuesday charges Jerd Thacker, Cristi Cozzeti and Jordan Cook with possession of stolen bank property - an ATM taken from First National Bank Alaska off Old Seward Highway on March 1, according to the charges. An Alaska state trooper arrested them on a property near Big Lake where an allegedly stolen truck and the ATM were found, according to a criminal complaint written by FBI special agent Barry Vaughan.

