Voices of Alaska: Alaskans have a right to consent to PFD and fund changes
The Permanent Fund Defenders mission is to educate people about the history and purpose of Alaska's Permanent Fund and dividend ; to protect and defend what we regard as its primary purpose; and to support legislators in making the right decisions related to the Permanent Fund and PFD that benefit all Alaskans. Several of us worked with Gov. Jay Hammond to create the Fund and can attest to what we believe was his - and the people's - intent.
