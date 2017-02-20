Violent crime up in Alaska over past 30 years, even as overall crime rate fell
Over the past 30 years, Alaska's violent crime rate has risen even as the state's overall crime rate fell, according to a new data analysis from a University of Alaska researcher. The Alaska Justice Statistical Analysis Center's "Violent Crime Reported in Alaska, 1986-2015" fact sheet was released Monday.
