Veteran of Alaska campaigns said to be in line for Whitea
The Wall Street Journal and other national news outlets are reporting that Mike Dubke is about to be named as President Trump's new communications director. The Washington-based political strategist has worked on several Alaska campaigns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
