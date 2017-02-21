Upstate NY museum's Alaska purchase painting loaned
A New York museum's historical painting depicting the U.S. purchase of Alaska has been loaned to the 49th state for commemorations marking the event's 150th anniversary. Emanuel Leutze, a 19th-century German-American artist whose work includes "Washington Crossing the Delaware," painted a scene that depicts the signing of the 1867 treaty that purchased Alaska from Russia.
