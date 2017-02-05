University report finds - unacceptabl...

University report finds - unacceptably high' rates of Alaska students enrolling in remedial classes

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A University of Alaska report found that an average of 74 percent of students who graduated from a subgroup of five state high schools had to take at least one remedial class when they enrolled at UA, even after many had already passed a comparative class in high school. The two-page report, with an accompanying joint statement from Alaska university and public school system officials, said the findings highlighted shortcomings in high school students' readiness for college-level work.

