University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at an education...
University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen described the state of the university as "strong" in a speech Thursday, despite declining enrollment, dwindling state funding and difficulties in retaining "superstar researchers" in a competitive market. "Despite the many challenges that we face, it's critical that we keep our eyes on what we can be and what we must be and the assets we have," Johnsen said during his 2017 State of the University address delivered in Juneau Thursday afternoon.
