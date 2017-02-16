University of Alaska President Jim Jo...

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at an education...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen described the state of the university as "strong" in a speech Thursday, despite declining enrollment, dwindling state funding and difficulties in retaining "superstar researchers" in a competitive market. "Despite the many challenges that we face, it's critical that we keep our eyes on what we can be and what we must be and the assets we have," Johnsen said during his 2017 State of the University address delivered in Juneau Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge for Hire Tue Tomaknack 4
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC