U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks to the Anchorage Chamber...

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks to the Alaska Chamber during a roundtable discussion about the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Petroleum Club Anchorage. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan met with state business leaders in Anchorage on Wednesday to discuss the embattled Affordable Care Act, as protesters rallied outside with calls to keep the health care law intact.

