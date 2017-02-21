Theater named for Peratrovich
In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, Peri Blair looks at a new permanent exhibit honoring Tlingit civil rights activist Elizabeth Peratrovich in Ketchikan, Alaska, following the unveiling of the exhibit and the naming of the Elizabeth Peratrovich Theater in the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center. Peratrovich, born in Petersburg in 1911 as a Tlingit of the Raven-Sockeye clan, is celebrated for her role in the passage of the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, one of the first of its kind in the United States, in territorial Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC