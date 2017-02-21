Theater named for Peratrovich

Theater named for Peratrovich

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, Peri Blair looks at a new permanent exhibit honoring Tlingit civil rights activist Elizabeth Peratrovich in Ketchikan, Alaska, following the unveiling of the exhibit and the naming of the Elizabeth Peratrovich Theater in the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center. Peratrovich, born in Petersburg in 1911 as a Tlingit of the Raven-Sockeye clan, is celebrated for her role in the passage of the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, one of the first of its kind in the United States, in territorial Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC