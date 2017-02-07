The lights of downtown Juneau glow af...

The lights of downtown Juneau glow after sunset on January 20, 2017....

11 hrs ago

If Alaska is to keep the wheels from falling off, the state has to get expenses and revenue in alignment. I agree with businessmen Jim Jansen and Marc Langland , co-chairmen of the KEEP Alaska Competitive Coalition, that Alaska is at a tipping point and must take steps to avoid a crash.

