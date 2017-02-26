Survey finds some whale species abundant in Gulf of Alaska, while others remain elusive

For the first time since commercial whalers of past centuries were killing them - legally or illegally - there is now comprehensive accounting of whale abundance in the Gulf of Alaska. New data about abundance and distribution shows that the Gulf of Alaska is important habitat for whales and porpoises, including some species that are extremely rare and others that are now thriving, more than three decades after international commercial whaling ended.

