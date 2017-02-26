Survey finds some whale species abundant in Gulf of Alaska, while others remain elusive
For the first time since commercial whalers of past centuries were killing them - legally or illegally - there is now comprehensive accounting of whale abundance in the Gulf of Alaska. New data about abundance and distribution shows that the Gulf of Alaska is important habitat for whales and porpoises, including some species that are extremely rare and others that are now thriving, more than three decades after international commercial whaling ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC