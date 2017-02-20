Sullivan: Trump presidency, Republican Congress good for Alaska
Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers a speech optimistic about what President Donald Trump's administration will do for Alaska at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 20, 2017.
