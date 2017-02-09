Study: Climate change to be costly to Alaska's public infrastructure
Climate change will add billions of dollars through the end of the century to the costs of maintaining and repairing Alaska's public roads, buildings and utilities, according to a new study published by the National Academy of Sciences. Reducing carbon emissions will lessen that cost, says the study, led by the Environmental Protection Agency and released during the final weeks of the Obama administration.
