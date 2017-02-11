State raids cannabis shops, seizes CBD oil

Several retailers have confirmed that Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office enforcement seized thousands of dollars worth of imported cannabidiol oils on Feb. 9. "The Marijuana Control Board and AMCO staff will be managing this developing situation with the utmost care and concern," stated a release from Sara Chambers, the acting director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office. "Specific details cannot be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

