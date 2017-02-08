State of the States: Alaska, Hawaii, Mo., Nev., R.I.
In his third annual State of the State address, Walker started his remarks on education by saying that Alaska has long ranked in the bottom of U.S. states in terms of student academic achievement and graduation rates. The governor said he wants an Alaska where youths turn to education over alcohol and drugs, and that the state must do a better job of preparing students for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC