Sitka author's "Alaskan Laundry" wins statewide award
Brendan Jones, pictured with his daughter Hailey, has won the Alaskana Award for his debut novel, "The Alaskan Laundry." The book's protagonist, like Jones, refurbishes a tugboat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC