Report: Alaska's nonresident workforce -- and their wages -- grew in 2015
The number of nonresident workers in Alaska increased by nearly 3 percent in 2015, according to a state report released last week. Resident wages increased 2.2 percent to $14.2 billion in 2015, while nonresident wages increased 5.9 percent to $2.7 billion, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Move to Alaska
|Sat
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC