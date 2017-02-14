Opponents of Trump's labor secretary nominee eye Murkowski as potential swing vote
Alaska's senior Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is once again on the radar of those advocating against one of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees - this time for the man who is in line to be Secretary of Labor. Murkowski is one of four Republican members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee who have so far withheld their full support for Andrew Puzder's nomination.
