Opponents of Trump's labor secretary ...

Opponents of Trump's labor secretary nominee eye Murkowski as potential swing vote

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska's senior Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is once again on the radar of those advocating against one of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees - this time for the man who is in line to be Secretary of Labor. Murkowski is one of four Republican members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee who have so far withheld their full support for Andrew Puzder's nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge for Hire Tue Tomaknack 4
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,616 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC