Online child porn traced to Wasilla man, troopers say
A months-long case begun as an online sweep for child pornography linked to Alaskans has led to the arrest of a Wasilla man who allegedly used hidden cameras to record a girl showering in his bathroom. Court records show Tyler Arlan Weis, 40, charged with 13 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as two counts of viewing an indecent image or photography of a minor without the subject's consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec '16
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC